The Wizards host open practice for middle school students

On Friday, the Washington Wizards hosted an open practice for about 1,000 students at DC Public Schools’ middle school students at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights.

Here are some of the highlights, which Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network posted on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

Wizards open practice today includes over 1,000 D.C. middle school students as special guests and they are HYPED pic.twitter.com/3kaJL1sPAp — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) October 6, 2023

Short and sweet intro from Kuz: “Y’all gotta make more noise than that, y’all just got out of school.” pic.twitter.com/5To4qj2VzW — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) October 6, 2023

Also, the Wizards posted a number of pictures from the event here.

The kids were even treated with a buzzer beater by Jordan Poole.

In addition to watching open practice, the students who attended also listened to a career panel which included Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger and Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins.

I always like seeing the kids be happy at an open practice and a break from class. And yes, I know, while this is “filler content” before the games actually start counting in a couple weeks, let’s relish in some of the smaller victories in life. This is one of them.