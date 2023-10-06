 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Danilo Gallinari expects to play backup center this season

He also wants to play point guard in an ideal world, though this is said in jest.

By Albert Lee
2023-24 Washington Wizards Media Day Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Danilo Gallinari has had a long and successful NBA career. He has averaged double figures in scoring in every season during his long career except his rookie year. And he is a versatile player who can play both forward positions and even shooting guard in a big lineup.

During post-practice media availability yesterday at the MedStar Health Performance Center, he gave a humorous response as to what position he expects to play this season. Gallinari was asked a question regarding a previous statement that he wanted to play more minutes at center.

His response was “not that I wanted to, [but] the minutes are there.” When asked a follow up question about whether he would rather play up and down the floor, Gallinari responded that point guard would be his first position. Here is the exchange, which Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network posted on X.

