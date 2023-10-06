There hasn’t been too much coming out of the Washington Wizards’ training camp since it started earlier this week. And on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, some fans criticize that there is more publicity about their fashion show than the basketball on the court.

But on Wednesday after practice, we are learning bits and pieces about what the team is planning to do get this season off on the right foot, starting with their projected cornerstones.

Monumental Sports Network analyst Christy Winters Scott asked guard Jordan Poole about how he is taking rookie forward Bilal Coulibaly under his wing.

Poole replied that he is “willing to learn, willing to learn” and more. I’ll post the X post by Bijan Todd below.

Jordan Poole was asked by @Christy51WScott about taking Bilal Coulibaly under his wing and his answer is pretty fantastic pic.twitter.com/dhy5BRLiax — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) October 4, 2023

It’s good to see Poole be ready to take initiative as one of the Wizards’ leaders. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.