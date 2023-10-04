The Wizards’ concert series will return for the 2023-24 NBA season

On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced a series of promotions for the 2023-24 NBA season. We previously wrote about bobbleheads and theme nights. Today, we will focus on a popular perk of being a Wizards ticket holder: the concert series.

Yes, the Wizards concert series back! In past seasons, the Wizards hosted artists like Dru Hill, Mase and Ludacris.

The Wizards haven’t announced who will be at the concert series this season just yet. But as we discussed yesterday about the bobbleheads, I’m curious as to whether rapper Pusha T will be in the concert series. He has his bobblehead night on Mar. 17, so it would make sense for him to have a concert that night as well.

In addition to the concert series, local music artists are encouraged to share their music with the Wizards on the Wizards DMV Music Portal. If their music is used, the only compensation would be Wizards swag, not monetary compensation.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.