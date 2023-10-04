On Monday, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that Capital One Arena would have a new premium club for 100 level seat holders, specifically for Washington Wizards and Capitals fans. The concept is the Signature Club & Lounge.

The club and lounge are in the 100 level on the main concourse of Capital One Arena on the corner of F and 7th Street, NW.

The club and lounge have fine dining options in partnership with Jose Andres Group. And membership also includes seats in sections 111, 112, 121 and 100. These seats are along center court or ice.

Unlike traditional Wizards or Capitals season tickets, even premium season ticket memberships, the Signature Club and Lounge has memberships and requires that ticket holders have both Wizards and Capitals games. With a three-year commitment, here is what members get:

Year 1: Two tickets to 15 Wizards and 15 Capitals games for $15,000. The membership starts on Dec. 1.

Year 2: Two tickets to 20 Wizards and 20 Capitals games for $18,000

Year 3: Two tickets to 20 Wizards and 20 Capitals games for $19,000

