DJ Heat is the Washington Wizards and Mystics’ official DJ. You can see her in the stands at Capital One Arena right now or at the Entertainment and Sports Arena during the summer months. And until now, many of you probably assume that she is just playing music during shootaround and commercial breaks.

WRONG!

In a post on X last night, she posted her routine while the game is going on. And most of it isn’t deciding what tunes Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma should play on the airplane fo their next road trip.

A lot of people assume that all I do at games is “just play music”. It’s more to it than that. I’m involved in all of the action. Here’s a small sample of what the majority of what I do consists of… pic.twitter.com/vCYC9wu7aZ — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) October 30, 2023

Even I’m surprised at how much work she has to do to change things up! Sometimes, a banger may be on the audio system when the Wizards are on a possession. But then … a turnover!

Or maybe the opposing team prompts defense music … and then a FAST BREAK basket for the good guys!

Now you know it’s not that easy to be a DJ at a professional basketball game!