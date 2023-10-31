The Wizards had a feel-good “Everybody Eats” win against Memphis, and two losses to better teams (Pacers, Celtics). Now, they start a 4-game roadtrip that will in all likelihood end in three losses (Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte).

Game info

When: Wedneday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Landry Shamet, Daniel Gafford (Day-To-Day)

Hawks: None.

Pregame notes

No Gafford, a bit of a problem — Gafford proved valuable in the sole win of the Wizards so far. Against the Hawks and their effective pick-and-rolls somebody of Gafford’s size will be helpful. Gafford is listed as GTD so there is some room for optimism.

The Hawks’ backcourt — The Hawks just shut down Damian Lilard, in Milwaukee... That’s quite impressive, given that they also had to take care of Giannis. It feels like the Wizards lazy backcourt will get outworked in this one. Let’s see.

Flashback: Wizards easily beat the Hawks a couple of years ago

Remember the days that Montrezl Harrell played for the Wizards? Here is a nostalgic throwback: