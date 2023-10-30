Wizards vs. Celtics GameThread: Betting odds for tonight’s game

Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics at home tonight. The Wizards are +10.5 underdogs with an over/under of 231, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s be honest here, no one expected the Wizards to be favorites in this matchup even though they’re at home. It doesn’t help that Daniel Gafford has been declared out in tonight’s game as he nurses an ankle injury sustained in the home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

That literally means that former-Wizard, now Boston Celtic, Kristaps Porzingis is definitely going to score 30 or more points on Washington. Who will stop him? Also can coaching play a part to force someone else to step up for Washington in the paint?

We will see as now the starting lineup for tonight has a new face in rookie Bilal Coulibaly.

