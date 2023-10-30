The Wizards’ In Season Tournament court is released

On Monday, the NBA released the design of all 30 teams’ court designs for the 2023-24 In Season Tournament. You can see a diagram below.

NBA DEBUTS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COURTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS pic.twitter.com/OHmOA8LYGL — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

Every team’s court design features a silhouette of the in season tournament trophy. But most teams also feature an alternate color scheme. For the Wizards, it aligns with their eccentric City Edition jerseys which have teal accents on them.

I’m not sure how black and teal identify as Wizards colors. The color of the court design is more appropriate for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, because the Liberty’s colors ARE black and teal. That said, most NBA teams’ schemes aren’t exactly their primary colors either. So Washington won’t be alone among teams with a strange color scheme.

What do you think of the Wizards’ new court scheme for the tournament? I’m lukewarm because the colors aren’t the Wizards’. But let us know in the comments below.