Tonight, the Washington Wizards won’t just be hosting the Boston Celtics. They will also be welcoming back former forward Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded last offseason to Boston after Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger decided to begin a rebuild.

Porzingis, who averaged 23.2 points for Washington last season in 65 appearances, is also beginning his tenure in Boston on the right note, averaging 23.5 points in two games so far. Unlike Corey Kispert, who is coming off the bench, there’s good reason to believe that he can keep this kind of performance up this season.

You can watch highlights of Porzingis’ 30 point performance against the New York Knicks in Boston’s season opener below.

I like seeing it when players in general return to play their old teams. Do you see Porzingis having a revenge game against the Wizards later tonight? And more importantly, do you see the Wizards pulling off the upset? Let us know in the comments below.