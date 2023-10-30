The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics tonight. Diamond Holton has the preview here. In this post, here are some detailed player odds, per DraftKings SportsBook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

For the Wizards, here are the top two players:

Jordan Poole (22.5), -110 over, -115 under

Kyle Kuzma (21.5), -105 over, -120 under

For the Celtics, here are the top two players:

Jayson Tatum (25.5), -105 over, -120 under

Kristaps Porzingis (19.5), -120 over, -105 under

Who is expected to be the leading scorer after the first quarter?

For the Wizards, Kuzma and Poole are expected to be at 5.5 points each though their over/unders vary. For the Celtics, it’s Tatum with 6.5 points.

What about Corey Kispert?

I was hoping to give you odds on how many points he will score considering his hot start. But unfortunately, he is still not listed.

