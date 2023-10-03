Wizards sign Jules Bernard to an Exhibit 10 contract, waive Dejan Vasiljevic

Yesterday, the Wizards announced they have signed wing Jules Bernard to an Exhibit 10 contract. They also put guard Dejan Vasiljevic on waivers at the same time.

Bernard is a 6-7, 23-year-old wing who went undrafted out of UCLA and spent last season with the Capital City Go-Go. In 32 games for the Go-Go, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 36.1% from three on 4.9 attempts per game.

Bernard also played in four Summer League games for the Wizards where he averaged 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 62.5% from three (only 2 attempts per game), in 12.6 minutes per game.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal at the minimum salary. If Bernard plays well in training camp he could have his deal converted to the standard one-year, minimum deal. Given the Wizards’ lack of roster spots, the more likely scenario is they will use this to incentivize him to re-sign with the Capital City Go-Go if the Wizards waive him. That would allow him to receive an additional $75,000 bonus.

An Exhibit 10 deal can also be converted into a two-way contract prior to the start of the regular season. The Wizards could essentially use training camp as an audition to see if they want to use their third two-way contact on Bernard. Either way, I think this is a fairly good indication he could end up back with the Capital City Go-Go this upcoming season.

The same will likely be true for Vasiljevic who would also receive that $75,000 bonus for signing with the Go-Go. He spent the last few seasons with the Sydney Kings, where he won two NBL championships and was teammates with Wizards forward Xavier Cooks.

Vasiljevic, a 6’3 guard, is a high-volume perimeter shooter, making 38.8% of his 6 three-point attempts per game in the NBL. Before that, he spent four seasons playing at the University of Miami. As a senior, he averaged around 13 points and 4 rebounds per game. Over his four seasons of college basketball, he made 36.7% of his 5.8 three-point attempts per game.