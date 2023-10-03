Here are the Wizards’ theme nights for the 2023-24 NBA season

Earlier today, I shared the Washington Wizards’ bobblehead nights for the 2023-24 NBA season. In this post, we will go over the various theme games. Here they are, per the Wizards’ release yesterday:

Season of Giving (Nov. 20)

Mental Health Awareness Night (Jan. 8)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 15)

Basketball Day in the DMV (Jan. 20)

Kids Day (Jan. 21)

Jewish Heritage Night (Jan. 31)

Heart Health Awareness Night (Feb. 2)

HBCU & Divine Nine Night (Feb. 10)

Banneker STEM Night (Feb. 25)

International Women’s Day (Mar. 8)

2K Night (Mar. 17)

MS Awareness Night (Mar. 19)

Literacy Night (Mar. 21)

Fit Night (Mar. 23)

Cherry Blossom Night (Mar. 27)

Pride Night (Mar. 29)

Sneaker Night (Apr. 5)

Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 12)

Like most past seasons, the Wizards are holding nights for kids, schools, and various health awareness causes. What I found interesting is that the Wizards

There is one major difference with this season’s Wizards theme nights and past ones. There is only one heritage night for now, namely Jewish Heritage Night on Feb. 2. In past seasons, the Wizards often held heritage nights for every player who was not American.

Remember the Japanese Heritage Nights with Rui Hachimura or Polish Heritage Night with Marcin Gortat? Though Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards’ first round pick, is French, there is no French Heritage Night. No Italian Heritage Night for Danilo Gallinari. While the DMV is certainly a melting pot of melting pots, it seems like this year, the marketing team is focusing more on the DMV natives.

That’s not to say that most of these heritage nights are out. It’s just that they weren’t highlighted yet.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.