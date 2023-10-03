Here are the Wizards’ bobblehead nights for the 2023-24 season

On Monday, the Washington Wizards released their 2023-24 NBA season giveaway schedule. This post isn’t meant to be comprehensive, so to see that, click on the link below.

The most collectible item a team offers is a bobblehead doll. And this season’s collection will have a local flavor to it.

First, among players, forward Deni Avdija will have his own bobblehead, and a rendition is above. You can get this doll on Wednesday, Jan. 31 when the Wizards play the Los Angeles Clippers. Then on Feb. 2, Jordan Poole will have his bobblehead night when Washington hosts the Miami Heat.

Now, onto the local flavor bobbleheads. Since the D.C. area is known as the DMV, it makes sense that there are bobbleheads for notable figures from D.C. proper, Maryland and Virginia. Who are they?

For the District, Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali will have her night on Jan. 15 when the Detroit Pistons come to town. For Maryland, tennis star and Wizards fan Francis Tiafoe has his on Feb. 10 for a match against the Philadelphia 76ers. And for Virginia, rapper Pusha T has his on Mar. 17 when the Wizards host the Boston Celtics.

Let us know your thoughts on the Wizards’ bobblehead choices in the comments below.