Game Info

When: Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Daniel Gafford (QUESTIONABLE, ankle); Johnny Davis (DAY-TO-DAY, elbow); Landry Shamet (OUT, toe)

Celtics: None.

What to watch for

The Washington Wizards are still home as they take on the undefeated Boston Celtics. Washington is coming off a season home opener win over the Memphis Grizzlies where six Wizards scored in double figures, five being starters and Corey Kispert off the bench.

The Celtics are coming off a 119-111 win over the Miami Heat behind Derrick White’s 28 points. All their starters were in double figures as well. Defensively for the Wizards, it’s going to be tough slowing them down as they have some heavy shooters on their squad.

Washington’s defense still needs some work and it showed in their previous win because although they beat Memphis, they were up by 25 at one point and lose majority of the lead making it an almost close game. If the Pacers can score 143 points, it’s only imaginable what Boston can do. On top of all that, the Wizards will be facing a familiar opponent in Kristaps Porzingis who they traded to the Celtics in a three-team trade that included Memphis.

Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable which is concerning for this game as Porzingis can dominate in both the paint and beyond the arc. Without Gafford, the Wizards can be very depleted in their front court and exposed.