Yesterday, the Washington Wizards defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-106 to improve their record to 1-1 and start off the 2023-24 NBA season undefeated at home. One of the highlights was that third year forward Corey Kispert had a strong game, shooting 8-of-14 from the field including 5-of-10 from the three point line. You can watch his highlights from the video above from the Wizards’ YouTube channel.

I’m impressed with Kispert’s strong start to the season. He has scored in double figures in each of the Wizards’ games so far off the bench. Kispert is also looking very comfortable as a catch-and-shoot player from beyond the arc. And finally, he is more willing to drive into traffic as the highlights show.

Not every young player will develop into an All-Star and Kispert probably won’t be that type of player in his career either. However, if he keeps this up, Kispert should be a reliable player with significant minutes for years to come.