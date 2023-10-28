Wizards vs. Grizzlies Betting Odds & Last Minute Thoughts

Tonight, the Washington Wizards will host their home opener against the 0-2 Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are the slight underdogs with a +1 spread as the Grizzlies are the favorites which is expected, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 228.

Both teams come into tonight’s game looking for their first win of the season. Memphis lost a tough game last night against the defending champion, Denver Nuggets. It has been a tough start in part because of the absence of superstar Ja Morant, who is serving a 25-game suspension and the loss of Steven Adams, who is expected to miss the entire season.

For the Wizards, the team is looking to wipe away the embarrassing lost at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, who throttled the Wizards in the season-opener. It will also be interesting to see what Greg Finberg will be up to, since he is reporting from the ground tonight.

The Wizards will need to show they can compete more on the defensive end this season if they expect to be competitive. Let’s see how Coach Wes Unseld Jr. adjusts.

