Tonight, the Washington Wizards will play the Memphis Grizzlies in their home debut at 7 p.m. ET. Diamond Holton has the nuts and bolts preview here.

As you know, DraftKings SportsBook is SB Nation/Vox Media’s official sportsbook for you to place your bets on games in the NBA, WNBA, and other professional sports leagues here in the USA and worldwide.

We’ll post more on the odds later tonight for the game. But I’ll let you all in on something if you aren’t one who really bets on sports games. As today’s NBA has become more data-driven, sports betting, including NBA games, allows you to bet on granular details, such as the players who will score the most points and who will score the most in a particular quarter, etc.

Tonight’s expected top scorers

You can bet on how many points a particular player will score in the game. All stats are from DraftKings SportsBook.

For selected Wizards:

Jordan Poole (22.5) — -140 over, +110 under

— -140 over, +110 under Kyle Kuzma (20.5) — -110 over, -115 under

— -110 over, -115 under Tyus Jones (13.5) — -120 over, -110 under

For selected Grizzlies:

Desmond Bane (25.5) — -120 over, -105 under

— -120 over, -105 under Jaren Jackson, Jr. (18.5) — -120 over, -105 under

— -120 over, -105 under Marcus Smart (15.5) — -115 over, -110 under

Tonight’s expected top scorer in the first quarter

This is when sports betting can be quite detailed. You can also bet how many points a player will get in the first quarter.

For the Wizards, Poole and Kuzma are tied with 4.5 points each. That said, the over for Poole is -145 and the under is +110. The over for Kuzma is -135 and the over is +105.

For the Grizzlies, Bane is expected to lead with 5.5 points with an over of -130 and an under of +100.

What other stats can be bet on?

The stats include three-pointers, rebounds and assists. DraftKings SportsBook also allows you to bet on player combos, which is how you can determine how many points and/or assists and/or rebounds a player will get in a game. Bets can also be done on whether a player will get a double-double or a triple-double.

If you decide to bet on the game, good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, I’ll copy this off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).