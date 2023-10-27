Game Info

When: Saturday Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Johnny Davis (OUT, elbow); Landry Shamet (OUT, toe)

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard (OUT, concussion); Santi Aldama (OUT, ankle); Brandon Clarke (OUT, achilles); Steven Adams (OUT, knee)

What to watch for

What can we hope to see in the Washington Wizards home opener? Well we hope some defense because first game of the season was not easy to watch especially with the Indiana Pacers setting a franchise record of 143 points. It always seems to happen to the Wizards unfortunately.

Reactions from the season opener weren't pretty or even hopeful at all. Some are already calling a tank season or for the firing of Wes Unseld Jr. (some called for it last season too). What many wanted was for Bilal Coulibaly to play more minutes and see how his defense would go especially after a positive preseason.

The Wizards are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies who won’t have their star player, Ja Morant, at least for the first 25 games due to suspension. Marcus Smart will surely be someone the Wizards need to keep an eye on as well as Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.