The Washington Wizards didn’t play well yesterday against the Indiana Pacers. But I’d like to have some positive pixels about the team when I can.

As many of you are aware, forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the few Wizards players with a national following. Part of it is because he was a key contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship in the 2019-20 season. And more recently, it’s because he is a player with a discerning taste for modern fashion.

Before the Pacers game, Kuzma came out in a black outfit, cap and shoes. And in an Instagram post, he thanked singer and actress Teyana Taylor for helping him pick his look.

So what did Kuzma wear specifically? According to Kerane Marcellus of Essence, this is what Kuzma’s outfit was:

His outfit consisted of a sparkling black fringe matching set with a pair of black sneakers. Over the set was a long black coat cascading as Kuzma walked and a black leather bag with orange details in hand. Accessories included a black and grey F.P. Journe Elegante watch, a leather cap, and sunglasses to complete the look.

What do you think of Kuzma’s first outfit of the 2023-24 regular season? Let us know in the comments below.