Tonight the Washington Wizards start the season on the road against the Indiana Pacers. The Wizards are the underdogs with a +5 spread as the Pacers are the favorites which is expected, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 235.5.

Until the season starts to get more underway, the Wizards may be underdogs throughout the season until a sense of identity is formed along with some chemistry that’s more intact. You have to give it a few games to see progress and just see what this new squad of players will do.

Washington is going with the following starting five which looks pretty good. It’ll be interesting to see what the second rotation will do and what not.

