The Wizards are underdogs against the Pacers, but not by much

The Washington Wizards are playing the Indiana Pacers in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. We’ll have updated odds, but during a free minute, I decided to take a look at DraftKings SportsBooks’ odds for the game.

The Wizards are starting on the road, like they do almost every year. So as you might expect, they are underdogs by 5 points. That’s better than some of the pessimists, including me would think. But at least they are expected to put up a decent fight in the first game. I’ll also add that since the Wizards have a new look this year, it’s not going to be as easy to “figure them out.”

The over/under, or the total number of points scored, is expected to be 235.5 points.

Do you feel these odds are generous? Let us know in the comments below.

