Last week, The Ringer listed their Top 100 NBA player rankings. And for the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma was the only one to make the list at No. 76.

For Kuzma, he improved in the rankings after ranking No. 82 overall in the 2022-23 NBA season.

It is a surprise that Jordan Poole didn’t make The Ringer’s list. He was ranked No. 72 overall while Kuzma was ranked No. 86 on ESPN.

Am I upset by the rankings? Not really. The Wizards were never expected to contend for that much in a rebuilding year. But I feel that Poole could move up in The Ringer’s rankings, which are updated on a periodic basis.

The Ringer ranked Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic No. 1 overall.

Do you feel that Poole was ranked too low? And how about Kuzma? Let us know in the comments below.