Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards and Forward Deni Avdija have agreed on a 4 year, $55 million extension.

This keeps Avdija in D.C. through 2027-28, building the future in Washington around Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija.

Last season, Avdija averaged:

9.2 points

6.4 rebounds

2.8 assists

43.7% FG / 29.7% 3pt / 73.9% FT

A big question mark when it comes to Avdija is his poor offensive game, more specifically his outside shooting. The fourth-year forward shot under 30% from three last season, which limits how the Wizards can space the floor.

GM Will Dawkins is showing a tremendous amount of trust and confidence in Avdija to breakout this season and prove this front office right.

Another question mark is whether this means that Deni Avdija will start opening night at Indiana. It’s between him and Bilal Coulibaly, so we’ll see if this contract means Avdija gets a bigger role.

My thoughts on the deal:

• $13.75 mil a year is very fair



• Shows Deni that new FO has confidence in him



• Avoids a Rui-type situation at the deadline



• Movable deal if we decide to do so in the future



• Should mean Deni starts at SF



