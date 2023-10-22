Poll: How do you grade the Wizards’ 2023-24 preseason?

The Washington Wizards’ 2023-24 preseason is now complete. Washington went 3-1, or 2-1 against other NBA teams. It’s hard to say if they’re .750 (or .667) record in the preseason will translate into positive momentum in the regular season. But they seemed to have played better than the bookies’ prediction of them being the worst team in the NBA.

Now, it’s your turn to grade the Wizards. How well dop you think they did as a team in the preseason? Let us know in the poll below.

Poll What grade do you give the Wizards for their 2023-24 preseason performance?

B

C

D

8% A (3 votes)

54% B (19 votes)

22% C (8 votes)

8% D (3 votes)

5% F (2 votes) 35 votes total

You have until this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to vote in the poll. We will share insights on Wednesday!