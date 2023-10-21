The Washington Wizards signed Hamidou Diallo and Gabe Kalscheur to Exhibit 10 contracts, according to their post on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

To make room for them, they had to waive Devon Dotson and Michael Foster, Jr.

The interesting part here is that the Wizards waived Dotson, just days after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract. They are contracts that have a cap hit of the veteran minimum, but teams can still waive them before the regular season without impacting their salary cap.

I get that the team is allowed to sign and waive players on Exhibit 10 contracts at their pleasure, but it seems like a raw deal, in particular to Dotson in my eyes.

So, who are Hamidou Diallo and Gabe Kalscheur?

Diallo, a guard, is entering his seventh NBA season after playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 9.3 points in Detroit last season, but he also has a career free throw percentage of 62.3 percent.

Kalscheur, also a guard, is entering what would be his rookie season. He averaged 12.9 points per game last season for the Iowa State Cyclones as a fifth-year player, where the team made the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He also played his first two seasons for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

