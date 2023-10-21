List your 2023-24 Wizards predictions here!

The 2023-24 Washington Wizards season is almost here. And now, it’s time for us to see whether various predictions will come true or not.

I’m not talking about the bookies’. I’m talking about things that we just say in the comments or on a post.

To that end, let’s use the space to make our predictions, whether they are optimistic or pessimistic.

Submit your predictions by Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m ET. We will post them on Wednesday, and we’ll check up periodically to see how many of them come true by the end of the season.