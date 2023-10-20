After three preseason games without a loss, Washington Wizards fans were starting to feel a bit confident. I don’t blame you. Jordan Poole showed his promise and I don’t think there was too much to complain about besides Deni Avdija’s bad body language after one of Poole’s shots.

The first half of this game was pretty even all things considered. Washington trailed 58-52 to Toronto. While the deficit wasn’t too bad, the Wizards were behind in rebounding 29-20, and were behind in free throw attempts, 14-7. They should be fortunate that the scoring deficit wasn’t that bad.

By the time the second half began, the Raptors finally hit their stride and the Wizards went down to earth. Before the end of the third quarter, Washington was down by over 20 points. There wasn’t much to write about in the fourth quarter since the game was all but decided.

Deni Avdija led the Wizards with 18 points while Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 23.

The Wizards’ presesaon sechedule is now complete. The regular season begins next Wednesday on the road when they play the Indiana Pacers. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.