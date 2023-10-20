Wizards vs. Raptors: Betting Odds / Last Minute Thoughts

The Wizards will visit the Raptors tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is the 4th and final preseason game.

This seems like a good time to see extended time for the deep roster players who are either playing for spot on the team or finding a spot in this season’s rotation.

Here’s the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Some things to watch for:

Who is going to make an impression in the last preseason showcase?

How will Deni Avdija look in his 2nd game back?

What will Jordan Poole do for an encore after his 41-point performance on Wednesday?

