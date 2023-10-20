Wizards vs. Raptors: Betting Odds / Last Minute Thoughts

The Wizards will visit the Raptors tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is the 4th and final preseason game.
This seems like a good time to see extended time for the deep roster players who are either playing for spot on the team or finding a spot in this season’s rotation.
Here’s the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.
Some things to watch for:
- Who is going to make an impression in the last preseason showcase?
- How will Deni Avdija look in his 2nd game back?
- What will Jordan Poole do for an encore after his 41-point performance on Wednesday?
