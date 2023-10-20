Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole scored 41 points on 10-of-19 shooting last Wednesday night in a 131-106 win against the New York Knicks. In the image above, you can watch the highlights featuring Monumental Sports Network’s team of Chris Miller and Drew Gooden.

And yes, if you want to see Deni Avdija’s bad body language, that is from 1:20-1:26. Joseph Acosta of SBNation.com has you covered for that analysis.

Kevin Broom added more commentary yesterday morning, but I wanted to add my take given how great Poole’s performance was. If Poole can have several nights like this in the regular season, he will be on track to make one of Kevin Garnett’s predictions about him a reality.

To this point, Poole’s career-high in the regular season was on Dec. 18, 2022 when he scored 43 points in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Toronto Raptors. Poole also shot above 50 percent from the field.

But there are some differences between last season’s game and what we saw yesterday. First, he played 35 minutes in the win last December and just 27 in the Knicks game last Wednesday. And second, he attempted even more free throws (16) last Wednesday than the 11 he attempted last season in the aforementioned Warriors game.

Sure, that Warriors game “counted” and he still had a BIG night by all means. But Poole scored almost as many points and was more aggressive at getting to the line in fewer minutes.

If we see this version of Poole more often than not this year, a lot of pundits and naysayers will eat crow.