The Washington Wizards have picked up head coach Wes Unseld, Jr.’s fourth-year option, according to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post. Unseld has a cumulative record of 70-94 in two seasons coaching the team.

Given that the Wizards are beginning a rebuild with a new front office this season, it wouldn’t be unheard of if General Manager Will Dawkins or Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger decided to move on to a different option. However, they are content with Unseld getting a fresh start by leading this new Wizards era.

There is also another reason why Dawkins and Winger may have extended Unseld, even if they have reservations about him. If they didn’t extend him the option, Unseld would have been in the last year of his contract. And that could be taken as a lack of a “vote of confidence” by players, setting him up for failure.

Also, if they were to fire Unseld last offseason, is there anyone better out there who wants the Wizards job at the time? I’m not sure.

