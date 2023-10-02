 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards media day 2023 open thread

Greg Finberg and Marco Gacina are live from Capital One Arena for Wizards media day.

By Marco Gacina and GregFinberg
/ new

11:11 AM

Washington Wizards media day is under an hour from beginning. Marco Gacina and Greg Finberg will be updating this thread as the players speak.

12:00 PM — Kyle Kuzma

12:10 PM — Jordan Poole

12:20 PM — Tyus Jones

12:30 PM — Deni Avdija

12:40 PM — Daniel Gafford

12:50 PM — Corey Kispert

1:00 PM — Danilo Gallinari

1:10 PM — Mike Muscala

1:20 PM — Delon Wright

1:30 PM — Landry Shamet

1:40 PM — Johnny Davis

1:50 PM — Bilal Coulibaly

