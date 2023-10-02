Wizards media day 2023 open thread

11:11 AM
Washington Wizards media day is under an hour from beginning. Marco Gacina and Greg Finberg will be updating this thread as the players speak.
12:00 PM — Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma on his new role with the Wizards after an offseason roster shake-up: #ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/n6NWsqqqST— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Kyle Kuzma on helping his new teammates transition to a new city. Interesting insight on what players do when they switch teams:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/iKd3KQDuif— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Kyle Kuzma says he’s been working all offseason on “tightening the screws” on his strengths in anticipation of being the number one offensive option for the Wizards.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/TyNcZizbY8— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
12:10 PM — Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole on the START of building a championship culture in DC:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/f1QShrR2zv— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Jordan Poole on coming to DC and becoming one of the faces of DC sports:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/nCpALn4RDR— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Jordan Poole says that his green light in the new Wizards offense is “AS GREEN AS DC!” #ForTheDistrict— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
12:20 PM — Tyus Jones
Tyus Jones expresses his excitement to be in DC playing for the Wizards:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/VFDvKUIXMS— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Tyus Jones on Vegas setting the Wizards’ over/under for wins at 24.5:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/Hm3kjhuwnS— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Tyus Jones talks about his past roles backing up some great point guards and how those experiences will shape his role on the Wizards.— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
GREAT question from @GregFinberg!#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/UBU4gRfyUv
12:30 PM — Deni Avdija
Deni Avdija is looking BUFF after the offseason.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/NjYMJqk7ZK— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Deni Avdija has high praise for his new teammates like Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, etc.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/aLc8Rt0TXH— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Deni Avdija says he thinks he and Bilal Coulibaly will make a great defensive duo. Avdija says he looks forward to mentoring Coulibaly and guiding him through what he struggled with as a rookie.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/2ePoF3Kwjn— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
12:40 PM — Daniel Gafford
Daniel Gafford on the next steps for his career as he transitions toward being a veteran:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/1oYrIbcmug— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Daniel Gafford says he's been working on spacing the floor a bit so that his offensive game is less reliant on catching lobs.#ForTheDistrict— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Daniel Gafford says building chemistry with his new teammates was smooth and almost instantaneous:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/NXpPrEEzhJ— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Daniel Gafford says that defense has been a priority and goes into depth about what that means:@GregFinberg | #ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/Eyjrn7Ghyf— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
12:50 PM — Corey Kispert
Corey Kispert on what Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole — two young players who have already won championships — mean to him and the rest of the Wizards roster.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/fSpeLR8TuW— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Corey Kispert lights up when asked about playing with Tyus Jones. Sounds like Tyus really brings out the best in people!@GregFinberg | @1Tyus | @corey_kispert | #ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/zdYft8qNMk— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
More of Corey Kispert speaking very highly of @1Tyus: https://t.co/rnsi2wL2Rr pic.twitter.com/AVU258HMl5— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
1:00 PM — Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari says he thinks he will be best used giving the Wizards minutes primarily at center:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/gpId0AxgIP— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Danilo Gallinari has been on the record talking about his shock after being traded from the Celtics. Here he is opening up a bit about the trade:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/jgGlJgTG8C— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Danilo Gallinari has nothing but praise about the city of D.C.— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
"I'm a guy who likes to explore the city." He mentions Georgetown as a particular spot of interest.#ForTheDistrict
Danilo Gallinari on what he wants to prove heading into his 19th (!!!) year as a pro:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/4O6bgqGTud— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
1:10 PM — Mike Muscala
Mike Muscala on moving and adjusting to DC. Says he’s been visiting all the museums and monuments with his dad, who’s in town at the moment.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/TUu8D3dwgU— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
1:20 PM — Delon Wright
Delon Weight mentions putting on weight, strengthening his legs, and working on his offensive game as specific offseason priorities.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/yYnru71szE— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
Delon Wright on the value that defensive-minded guards like himself, Jrue Holiday, and Marcus Smart bring to competitive teams:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/aiG1X1ROLi— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
1:30 PM — Landry Shamet
This is awesome: Landry Shamet talks about his interest in making mental health a more discussable topic.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/oxoti6mMyJ— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
1:40 PM — Johnny Davis
Johnny Davis on the Wizards’ offseason pickup games:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/DKAMyNc4Yw— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
1:50 PM — Bilal Coulibaly
I have absolutely no idea what he is saying, but here’s Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly speaking French to a reporter:#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/3W2TbmHtXG— Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) October 2, 2023
