Wizards officially sign Devon Dotson to Exhibit 10 contract

The Washington Wizards announced on Thursday that they signed Devon Dotson to an Exhibit 10 contract. To make room for Dotson, they waived Jules Bernard.

The Wizards signed Dotson last season to a two-way contract. He made six appearances, averaging 8.8 minutes per game. He also played the majority of last season with the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 assists per game in 29 appearances.

Bernard played sparingly for the Wizards in the preseason, averaging just 3 points a game. This is somewhat of a surprise, considering that Bernard averaged 15.3 points per game for the Go-Go last season.

An Exhibit 10 Contract functions as a one-year minimum contracts, but do not count against the salary cap if the player is cut.

