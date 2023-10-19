The Washington Wizards are 3-0 this preseason. Not a huge surprise given that their first game was against international competition, their second against the Hornets, but their latest win against the Knicks is already a bright sign. If they beat the Raptors in Toronto that will already be a sign something good is cooking — even if not in actual performance but in culture/motivation that was definitely lacking in the last....4-5 years (or more).

Game Info

When: Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto, Canada

How to watch: Monumental Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Anthony Gill, Taj Gibson (Out), Patrick Baldwin Jr., Johnny Davis (Day-to-Day)

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Otto Porter Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr. (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

Otto — in the absence of huge story lines, it’s always nice to see gentleman Otto Porter, Jr. suit up — when he was a Wizard and also when he plays for the opposite team. He often had good games against his former team. He’s listed as game-time-decision for this one.

Jordan — Jordan Poole’s shot 12 times from deep in the Knicks game. That’s something we should get used to — double digits attempts from deep from Poole (and probably 5-6 from Kuzma). What was impressive was that he got to the line 16 times (and made 15 of these). If that sticks he will be competing for MIP this year.

Flashback: Double OT in the Arena

Several years ago, and while D.C. was snowed in, those who managed to make it to the game saw fantastic showdown with Kawhi and Beal with a double OT, it’s nice to watch again: