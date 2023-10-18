Live postgame show tonight after Wizards vs. Knicks

At the conclusion of tonight’s game, Kevin Broom (and maybe Osman Baig) will join me for a live postgame episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast. If you follow along on the YouTube channel you’ll be able to submit comments and questions throughout and we’ll address as many of them as we can as we go. The stream will also be available on Twitter if that’s more your style.

We intend to review the game and evaluate who looked good and who showed room for improvement. We’ll also take nominations for the Bullets Forever Player of the Game based. And expect lots of words about Bilal Coulibaly because he’s fun to talk about.