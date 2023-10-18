Wizards vs. Knicks: Betting Odds / Last Minute Thoughts

The Wizards will visit the Knicks tonight at 7:30 p.m. in New York tonight for preseason game number three. They’ll look to remain undefeated as they take on Julius Randle and company.

Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he wants to see his starters play more minutes, possibly even in the 4th quarter, so we’ll see if that’s the case.

Some things to watch for:

Increased minutes for the starters

The potential return of Deni Avdija

Will Patrick Baldwin Jr. make his Wizards debut?

