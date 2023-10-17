The Washington Wizards’ offseason is over. And of all the teams in the league, they seem to have been the most quiet one among NBA fans on social media.
According to an article on Betway*, the Golden State Warriors, followed by the Boston Celtics, had the most supportive fans during the 2022 NBA offseason. Data this offseason isn’t available yet because training camp just began.
Now, where do the Wizards rank with fan support? They ranked last. In fact, they were also the only NBA team to LOSE social media support, according to Betway’s data. Thankfully, a representative of Betway sent me a spreadsheet showing just how poor the Wizards performed.
NBA team fan support in the 2022 offseason
|Rank
|Team
|Total no. of fan posts during offseason
|Google searches during offseason
|Online fanbase growth %
|Support score
|Rank
|Team
|Total no. of fan posts during offseason
|Google searches during offseason
|Online fanbase growth %
|Support score
|1
|Golden State Warriors
|625,366
|42,396,000
|29.60%
|98.54
|2
|Boston Celtics
|631,885
|34,340,000
|17.82%
|79.82
|3
|Los Angeles Lakers
|647,989
|15,366,000
|15.60%
|62.58
|4
|Miami Heat
|454,612
|29,833,000
|12.11%
|58.71
|5
|Brooklyn Nets
|609,416
|13,121,000
|13.00%
|55.5
|6
|Dallas Mavericks
|227,116
|22,723,000
|27.40%
|54.27
|7
|Phoenix Suns
|358,139
|17,605,000
|22.51%
|53.2
|8
|Chicago Bulls
|401,622
|13,393,000
|18.65%
|48.39
|9
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|227,105
|9,111,000
|26.70%
|42.1
|10
|Philadelphia 76ers
|237,540
|6,741,000
|22.13%
|35.98
|11
|Utah Jazz
|366,148
|14,054,000
|8.26%
|35.76
|12
|Memphis Grizzlies
|141,875
|12,688,000
|22.51%
|35.26
|13
|Milwaukee Bucks
|221,067
|16,348,000
|14.09%
|34.54
|14
|New York Knicks
|294,908
|5,760,000
|14.63%
|30.94
|15
|Sacramento Kings
|159600
|7,904,000
|20.12%
|29.86
|16
|Denver Nuggets
|187,538
|9,818,000
|16.01%
|28.94
|17
|Atlanta Hawks
|175,996
|8,534,000
|15.24%
|26.31
|18
|San Antonio Spurs
|184,843
|4,469,000
|15.55%
|23.79
|19
|Orlando Magic
|195,848
|5,645,000
|13.74%
|23.58
|20
|Indiana Pacers
|147,602
|3,019,500
|18.11%
|22.88
|21
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|171,523
|6,081,500
|13.70%
|22.35
|22
|Portland Trail Blazers
|127,818
|6,494,000
|13.54%
|19.73
|23
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|157,564
|6,196,000
|9.73%
|17.38
|24
|Los Angeles Clippers
|135,377
|2,700,500
|13.85%
|17.36
|25
|Houston Rockets
|174,673
|5,668,000
|8.67%
|16.92
|26
|New Orleans Pelicans
|126,362
|5,675,500
|10.53%
|15.79
|27
|Detroit Pistons
|153,651
|7,349,000
|7.34%
|15.59
|28
|Charlotte Hornets
|143,802
|5,101,000
|9.56%
|15.4
|29
|Toronto Raptors
|186,044
|3,134,000
|7.93%
|14.74
|30
|Washington Wizards
|155,269
|3,720,500
|-2.12%
|2.7
To help you interpret these numbers, here is the methodology:
- Total number of fan posts during offseason: the number of social media posts mentioning each team. Data was collected using the social listening tool Linkfluence.
- Total Google searches during the offseason: data collected using Google Keyword Planner.
- Online fanbase growth (as a percentage): data collected using HypeAuditor.
So what is my take?
I feel that it’s an accurate reflection of how Wizards felt during the offseason last calendar year. In that offseason, Washington was coming off Wes Unseld, Jr.’s first season which ended up in a 35-47 record. Their General Manager was Tommy Sheppard, who just drafted Johnny Davis. And Davis had a poor showing in the Summer League.
Also, the Wizards didn’t add any major free agents who could improve team play right away. Finally, Bradley Beal was the franchise player. While I always liked Beal, most Wizards fans, myself included, didn’t think he would be a game changer for the Wizards.
From hindsight, the skeptics were right. Sheppard is no longer here. Beal is now a Sun. And the Wizards are rebuilding.
Hopefully, the 2023 data won’t show the Wizards rank dead last AND show declining fan support. Let us know your reactions in the comments below.
*Xo you know, Betway is NOT a d/b/a of DraftKings Sportsbook, SB Nation/Vox Media’s partner. Also, Betway did not bribe me with money to post this. The higher ups would be MAD at me if I was. And for your Sportsbook and gambling wants (they aren’t needs!), please head to DraftKings Sportsbook.
