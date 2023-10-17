The Washington Wizards’ offseason is over. And of all the teams in the league, they seem to have been the most quiet one among NBA fans on social media.

According to an article on Betway*, the Golden State Warriors, followed by the Boston Celtics, had the most supportive fans during the 2022 NBA offseason. Data this offseason isn’t available yet because training camp just began.

Now, where do the Wizards rank with fan support? They ranked last. In fact, they were also the only NBA team to LOSE social media support, according to Betway’s data. Thankfully, a representative of Betway sent me a spreadsheet showing just how poor the Wizards performed.

NBA team fan support in the 2022 offseason Rank Team Total no. of fan posts during offseason Google searches during offseason Online fanbase growth % Support score Rank Team Total no. of fan posts during offseason Google searches during offseason Online fanbase growth % Support score 1 Golden State Warriors 625,366 42,396,000 29.60% 98.54 2 Boston Celtics 631,885 34,340,000 17.82% 79.82 3 Los Angeles Lakers 647,989 15,366,000 15.60% 62.58 4 Miami Heat 454,612 29,833,000 12.11% 58.71 5 Brooklyn Nets 609,416 13,121,000 13.00% 55.5 6 Dallas Mavericks 227,116 22,723,000 27.40% 54.27 7 Phoenix Suns 358,139 17,605,000 22.51% 53.2 8 Chicago Bulls 401,622 13,393,000 18.65% 48.39 9 Cleveland Cavaliers 227,105 9,111,000 26.70% 42.1 10 Philadelphia 76ers 237,540 6,741,000 22.13% 35.98 11 Utah Jazz 366,148 14,054,000 8.26% 35.76 12 Memphis Grizzlies 141,875 12,688,000 22.51% 35.26 13 Milwaukee Bucks 221,067 16,348,000 14.09% 34.54 14 New York Knicks 294,908 5,760,000 14.63% 30.94 15 Sacramento Kings 159600 7,904,000 20.12% 29.86 16 Denver Nuggets 187,538 9,818,000 16.01% 28.94 17 Atlanta Hawks 175,996 8,534,000 15.24% 26.31 18 San Antonio Spurs 184,843 4,469,000 15.55% 23.79 19 Orlando Magic 195,848 5,645,000 13.74% 23.58 20 Indiana Pacers 147,602 3,019,500 18.11% 22.88 21 Minnesota Timberwolves 171,523 6,081,500 13.70% 22.35 22 Portland Trail Blazers 127,818 6,494,000 13.54% 19.73 23 Oklahoma City Thunder 157,564 6,196,000 9.73% 17.38 24 Los Angeles Clippers 135,377 2,700,500 13.85% 17.36 25 Houston Rockets 174,673 5,668,000 8.67% 16.92 26 New Orleans Pelicans 126,362 5,675,500 10.53% 15.79 27 Detroit Pistons 153,651 7,349,000 7.34% 15.59 28 Charlotte Hornets 143,802 5,101,000 9.56% 15.4 29 Toronto Raptors 186,044 3,134,000 7.93% 14.74 30 Washington Wizards 155,269 3,720,500 -2.12% 2.7

To help you interpret these numbers, here is the methodology:

Total number of fan posts during offseason : the number of social media posts mentioning each team. Data was collected using the social listening tool Linkfluence.

: the number of social media posts mentioning each team. Data was collected using the social listening tool Linkfluence. Total Google searches during the offseason : data collected using Google Keyword Planner.

: data collected using Google Keyword Planner. Online fanbase growth (as a percentage): data collected using HypeAuditor.

So what is my take?

I feel that it’s an accurate reflection of how Wizards felt during the offseason last calendar year. In that offseason, Washington was coming off Wes Unseld, Jr.’s first season which ended up in a 35-47 record. Their General Manager was Tommy Sheppard, who just drafted Johnny Davis. And Davis had a poor showing in the Summer League.

Also, the Wizards didn’t add any major free agents who could improve team play right away. Finally, Bradley Beal was the franchise player. While I always liked Beal, most Wizards fans, myself included, didn’t think he would be a game changer for the Wizards.

From hindsight, the skeptics were right. Sheppard is no longer here. Beal is now a Sun. And the Wizards are rebuilding.

Hopefully, the 2023 data won’t show the Wizards rank dead last AND show declining fan support. Let us know your reactions in the comments below.

*Xo you know, Betway is NOT a d/b/a of DraftKings Sportsbook, SB Nation/Vox Media’s partner. Also, Betway did not bribe me with money to post this. The higher ups would be MAD at me if I was. And for your Sportsbook and gambling wants (they aren’t needs!), please head to DraftKings Sportsbook.