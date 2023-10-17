Game Info

When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Arena, New York, NY

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries: Wizards: Anthony Gill, Taj Gibson, Patrick Baldwin, Deni Avdija are day-to-day. Johnny Davis and Landry Shamet are out. Knicks: Ryan Arcidiancono is day to day

What to watch for

Wizards go to New York City to play preseason game number 3 out of 4. So far the Wizards have won their first two games, with the last game against Charlotte in exciting fashion.

After being down by as many as 15 points, the Wizards crawled their way back into the game largely thanks to their reserves, who made a number of plays in the 2nd half to chip away at the lead, before finally putting the game away late in the 4th.

For this game against the Knicks, it’s all about watching the maturation of the Wizards’ young players. Bilal Coulibaly, of course, has impressed with his play on both ends. His play and development will continue to be a big story in the preseason.

Additionally the team got big contributions from two-way signee Eugene Omoruyi. He has been productive in both games as he is looking to carve out a role at the end of the roster for the team.

The Wizards will be without 2nd year star Johnny Davis with an elbow sprain. Looks like we will see more time from the likes of Ryan Rollins and Jared Butler. Should be fun to see more of the young players.