If a young Washington Wizards player is on the hot seat this season, that player would have to be sophomore guard Johnny Davis. So far this preseason, he is averaging 11 points and 24 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, there will be a hiccup for Davis’ year of redemption. On Monday evening, Josh Robbins of The Athletic wrote that Davis sprained his left elbow during practice.

Johnny Davis has played in both of Washington's preseason exhibitions. In 23.7 minutes per game, he is averaging 11.0 points on 56 percent shooting from the field, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. https://t.co/kKc2rGmurs — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) October 17, 2023

Since Davis is not expected to be a starter, his absence won’t particularly hurt the Wizards for opening night, which is on Oct. 25. But it still will impact their depth and put more pressure on Jordan Poole, the team’s biggest addition this past offseason.

Even more than that though, Davis simply did not have a good rookie season last year. He played more — and wasn’t that impressive — in the G-League. The Wizards need to figure out sooner or later whether Davis fits in their longer term picture. Sure, this injury isn’t the worst thing in the world for him. But if there’s any player who needs a year without many hiccups, it’s Davis.

