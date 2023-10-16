 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Johnny Davis to miss 1-2 weeks due to elbow injury

The sophomore guard was injured during practice last Sunday

By Albert Lee
Cairns Taipans v Washington Wizards Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

If a young Washington Wizards player is on the hot seat this season, that player would have to be sophomore guard Johnny Davis. So far this preseason, he is averaging 11 points and 24 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, there will be a hiccup for Davis’ year of redemption. On Monday evening, Josh Robbins of The Athletic wrote that Davis sprained his left elbow during practice.

Since Davis is not expected to be a starter, his absence won’t particularly hurt the Wizards for opening night, which is on Oct. 25. But it still will impact their depth and put more pressure on Jordan Poole, the team’s biggest addition this past offseason.

Even more than that though, Davis simply did not have a good rookie season last year. He played more — and wasn’t that impressive — in the G-League. The Wizards need to figure out sooner or later whether Davis fits in their longer term picture. Sure, this injury isn’t the worst thing in the world for him. But if there’s any player who needs a year without many hiccups, it’s Davis.

