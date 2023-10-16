Yesterday, I wrote about Kevin Garnett predicting that Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole could be like James Harden was in 2012 this upcoming season. He also said that Poole and Kyle Kuzma would form the next star duo in the NBA.

Many of you are skeptical about Garnett’s claims. I am too. But they are some of the most optimistic comments about the Wizards compared to predictions that they are expected to be the worst team in the NBA in 2023-24. And we can use some optimistic news.

To that end, let’s assume that Garnett’s predictions become true. Poole becomes a Top-5 scorer in the NBA, while he and Kuzma form one of the top offensive duos in the league. And on top of that, let’s say Bilal Coulibaly also has a strong season where he averages double digit scoring. If all these things happen, does that make Washington at least a play-in team?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.