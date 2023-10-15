 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Garnett compares Jordan Poole to James Harden on his show

The comparison was made in a recent episode of Garnett’s show.

By Albert Lee
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jordan Poole is the biggest acquisition to the Washington Wizards in their most recent offseason. Though the bookies and the league pundits don’t expect much, one NBA legend believes he could be as good as one of the NBA’s pre-eminent stars.

Kevin Garnett said on his Showtime show “KG Certified” that Poole is a lot like Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden when he was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 to the Houston Rockets. Harden quickly became a superstar with Houston once he arrived.

In the snippet above, Garnett:

  • praised Kyle Kuzma’s work ethic.
  • Said that Poole and Kuzma will be “the next duo in the league.”
  • Said that Poole will be a Top-5 scorer in the NBA
  • Said that he felt Poole was held back with the Golden State Warriors, not unlike how Harden was in Oklahoma City

Do you agree with Garnett’s opinion? As long as Poole isn’t like current-day Harden, who seems to want to play for every current contender in the NBA, I’ll take it!

