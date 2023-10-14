Washington Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly has a lot of potential. But what is the right role for him as he enters his rookie season? Join Matt Modderno, Kevin Broom and Osman Baig in this live video below with the Bleav in Wizards podcast.

Feel free to use the space in the comments below. Alternatively, you can also click on the YouTube video link and comment there. Thanks and I hope you have a great weekend while I enjoy my 20 year high school reunion!

(Yeah, it’s been one of those weeks!)