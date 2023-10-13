Wizards launch a math game for DMV area school students

The Washington Wizards announced earlier this week that they will launch Math Hoops by utilizing a board game and online resources. In a press release, it was created in partnership with Learn Fresh, an educational nonprofit and KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms.

In a press release, Tim Gillis of KPMG’s Washington Metro Area Office said:

KPMG, in collaboration with The Washington Wizards and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, is proud to support the NBA’s commitment to teaching fundamental math and social-emotional learning through the game of basketball. As a leading professional services firm, we are committed to empowering young minds and fostering a passion for learning. Through its sponsorship with Math Hoops, KPMG is dedicated to creating educational opportunities that inspire students to excel in mathematics and beyond, paving the way for a brighter future.

The game itself incorporates math at the 4th through 8th grade level with the game of basketball. It also allows students to learn math concepts with the statistics of current NBA and WNBA players. Training for teachers who want to incorporate the curriculum can do so starting next week.

Note of disclosure: I’m a teacher in my day job, but I won’t use this because I don’t teach math.

What are your thoughts on this program? Let us know in the comments below.