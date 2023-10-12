The Washington Wizards are still loss-less for the 2023-24 NBA preseason. They upset the Charlotte Hornets, 98-92 on Thursday night at home in Capital One Arena.

While the final score was a victory, Washington trailed for most of this game, going in line with most of the bookies’ and NBA experts’ predictions on how the Wizards will do. But that all changed with a 35-17 fourth quarter which made the difference in this one.

I really am trying not to sound sarcastic or sound like I’m “hating” on the Wizards. But I am making a concerted effort to temper any expectations about this team, even if winning is contagious, and if this team overachieves its expected position as the worst team this season in the NBA.

That said I can’t stress this point enough. The Wizards are rebuilding. Barring an act of God, this team is not going to be making the postseason. And that is where I come from where I’m saying that we need to take these victories wherever we can. It’s going to be a long year with nothing much to show for it in terms of wins and losses. But if some of the players on this year’s team stay for a long time, then perhaps the pain we are going to get in the coming weeks will be worth it. Just saying it now so I don’t have to say it midseason.

So on to the stats. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 19 points while Bilal Coulibaly added 12 more and had this nice highlight block to go along with it.

LOVE TO SEE IT, R K pic.twitter.com/kqVkZpZ2H9 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 12, 2023

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier led with 13 points.

The Wizards’ next game is next Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Knicks on the road. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then. Let’s enjoy this week of winning basketball while it lasts.