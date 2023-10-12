Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Odds and last minute thoughts

The Washington Wizards take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.
The Wiz defeated the Cairns Taipans, 145-82, in their first preseason action. Tonight, they’ll face NBA talent against a young Hornets squad.
Here’s the betting lines, as found on Draftkings.com:
And here are some last-minute things to watch for:
- Will Bilal Coulibaly start again at SF?
- Does Deni Avdija return tonight from recent back stiffness?
- Will Patrick Baldwin Jr. see his first action of the preseason?
Let’s see how this game goes.
