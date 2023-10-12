Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Odds and last minute thoughts

The Washington Wizards take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Wiz defeated the Cairns Taipans, 145-82, in their first preseason action. Tonight, they’ll face NBA talent against a young Hornets squad.

Here’s the betting lines, as found on Draftkings.com:

And here are some last-minute things to watch for:

Will Bilal Coulibaly start again at SF?

Does Deni Avdija return tonight from recent back stiffness?

Will Patrick Baldwin Jr. see his first action of the preseason?

Let’s see how this game goes.

