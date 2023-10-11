The Washington Wizards face off against the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night. Here is the preview:

Game Info

When: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries: For the Wizards, Anthony Gill, Taj Gibson, Patrick Baldwin, Deni Avdija and Landry Shamet are day-to-day. The Hornets are at full strength.

What to watch for

After a blowout win against the Cairns Taipans last Tuesday, the Wizards get their first taste of NBA vs. NBA game action with a match against the Hornets.

Like the Wizards, the Hornets are expected to be one of the NBA’s worst teams next season. But they are projected to win 31.5 games according to DraftKings Sportsbook* while the Wizards are projected to win 24.5 games. In other words, the Wizards are expected to lose this game big if this were a regular season game.

I know I’ve said it like a broken record, but the Wizards are expected to be the worst NBA team this season. So I’m really trying to temper expectations.

Any win should be celebrated. So if the Hornets rest their starters and bench players while Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are logging 30 minutes each, I say we gotta go for it. The Wizards are rebuilding. To me, the only way for them beat those odds is by getting any wins they can, even if they are in the preseason. Winning is contagious, after all.

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media sponsor. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, I’ll copy this off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).