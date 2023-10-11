The Wizards are signing Michael Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract and waiving Chase Audige

As we mentioned in an earlier post, the Capital City Go-Go acquired the returning player rights to Michael Foster Jr. The Wizards have gone one step further and signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract. They waived Northwestern guard Chase Audige in the process.

For more on Foster Jr.’s game, please check out my previous writeup. As I’ve mentioned with previous Exhibit 10 players, even if the Wizards ultimately waive them, it allows them to incentivize that player to join the Go-Go for the season. The Go-Go already have Foster Jr.’s returning player rights but can now offer him a $75,000 bonus in the process.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal at the minimum salary. If Foster Jr. plays well in training camp he could have his deal converted to the standard one-year, minimum deal. Given the Wizards’ lack of roster spots, the more likely scenario is they will use this to persuade him to re-sign with the Go-Go if the Wizards waive him and not take a contract overseas or something like that. He would receive the additional $75,000 bonus and also stick around to be in the mix to be potentially elevated to the remaining two-way contract at some point.

An Exhibit 10 deal can also be converted into a two-way contract prior to the start of the regular season. The Wizards could essentially use training camp as an audition to see if they want to use their third two-way contact on Foster Jr. Given all of this, I would expect to see him with the Capital City Go-Go this upcoming season.

