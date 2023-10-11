The Capital City Go-Go have acquired the returning player rights to Michael Foster Jr.

The Capital City Go-Go have acquired the returning player rights to big man Michael Foster Jr. in exchange for the returning player rights to Isaiah Mucius, who played sparingly last season, a 2024 first-round G League draft pick, and a 2023 second-round G League draft pick. Foster Jr. won a G League Championship with the Delaware Blue Coats last season.

Back in August, I identified several young big men the Wizards should look to acquire with their open two-way contract. Michael Foster Jr. was one of my favorite names on that list.

Here’s what I wrote about Foster Jr. at the time.

Michael Foster Jr., 20 years old

In 41 games for the Delaware Blue Coats, Foster Jr. averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks. He did not show much aptitude as a floor-spacer, making 25.4% of 1.4 attempts per game.

Foster Jr. is a former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American who opted to join the G League Ignite program rather than go the college route. This ultimately may have cost him as he wasn’t as ready to contribute right away as his peers and still needs more time to see if he can develop. The Wizards seem well-positioned to use their two-way to offer him that time.

I’m also somewhat biased as the two times I’ve seen Foster Jr. in person he’s been really impressive in those games. In one particular game for the Ignite, he was the best player on a team that featured Scoot Henderson, Jaden Hardy, and Dyson Daniels. I realize that’s a small sample size but it demonstrates what his high-end upside looks like. I would have to go back and watch more to see what he looks like all the time but, in general, I like the idea of giving second chances to guys with top-end high school pedigrees.

I think this is a really savvy pick-up by Go-Go General Manager Amber Nichols and her staff. Foster Jr. is a high-upside player and exactly the type of young player they should be taking a flier on with their roster. Especially considering how little they actually had to give up to get him. This is the kind of addition that will inspire me to get out to a few more Go-Go games this season, just to see if the Wizards potentially have something there and he’s continued to develop.

Greg Finberg and I discussed the move in more detail on the latest Bleav in Wizards podcast.