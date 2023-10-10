Monumental Sports Network will have a subscription-only service

If you are a fan of the Washington Wizards, Capitals or Mystics, and you don’t have cable television here is some good news for you. Monumental Sports Network will now offer a streaming only standalone package for you. The news was reported by Scott Allen of The Washington Post.

Monumental Sports Network's new paid streaming service will carry Caps, Wizards and Mystics games. Subscriptions are available for $19.99/month or $199.99/year, and only for in-market viewers. More info here: https://t.co/z0uyUY1kml — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) October 10, 2023

There are some catches to this. First the net work is restricted to subscribers who are based in the network’s region, so that is the DC and Baltimore areas. There will also be an additional incentive for fans to sign up for this package.

If you are one of the first 10,000 subscribers to the streaming only platform, you will get a Monumental bobblehead trio of Kyle Kuzma, Elena Delle Donne and Alex Ovechkin.

Do you think that this service will be a success in its initial months? Given the number of cord cutters it certainly is possible. Let us know in the comments below.