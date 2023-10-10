The Washington Wizards start the preseason on a great note as they demolished the Cairns Taipans, 145-82.

The starters for the Wizards were 2023 first-round draft pick Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford. Coulibaly was a smart choice as he got going quickly on defense for Washington

Washington came out hot defensively as a unit not allowing the Taipans to score for over three minutes. When they did, the Wizards were up 15-3 at that point.

It’s only preseason but no one really expected the Wizards to go off on the Taipans like they did. At the half, Washington led 82-46 behind Kuzma’s 16 points and Jordan Poole’s 12 points. Gafford had 11 points and six rebounds at half while Johnny Davis added 11 points off the bench.

Going back to Coulibaly, he finished the game with five points, six rebounds and three assists. Defensively he impressed with his three steals even one of them leading to this dunk!

The Wizards ended the game with eight players in double figures, four of them being starters: Kuzma with 25, Poole with 18, Gafford with 15 and Jones with 11. Gafford also had five blocks and eight rebounds. Off the bench, Eugene Omoruyi had 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, Danilo Gallinari had 15, Davis finished with 13, and Corey Kispert had 11 points.

Again this is only preseason and against a NBL team at that. Let’s see how it goes against actual NBA opponents. Washington continues the preseason at home facing the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday October 12 at 7 p.m. ET.